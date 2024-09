Join Central Piedmont Community College for an evening of art, culture, and community as the talented artists of the Catawba Nation are celebrated.

Date: Fri., Sept. 27

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Dove Gallery, Parr Center

Enjoy light refreshments and a night filled with good fun! Don’t miss this special opportunity to experience incredible art and connect with the community.

MORE >>>