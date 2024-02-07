Central Piedmont Celebrates Cultural Diversity In Black History Month

Central Piedmont Community College is set to host a series of compelling library exhibitions and events throughout February, celebrating cultural diversity, literature, and the arts. These events, spread across multiple campuses, offer a unique blend of educational and inspirational experiences for students, faculty, and the wider community.

Library Exhibitions

John H. White Photograph Exhibition (All Campuses): This exhibition showcases the evocative work of celebrated photographer John H. White, known for his poignant captures of urban life and African American communities. It’s a rare opportunity to delve into the visual narratives that have shaped societal perspectives.

African Americans in Graphic Novels (All Campuses): This exhibition explores the representation of African Americans in the world of graphic novels. It's a thought-provoking display that highlights the influence of African American culture in this dynamic literary form.

Library Events

“Inspired to Write! An Author Talk” with Dr. Beth Kara Dawkins

When: Tues., Feb. 6, noon–1 p.m.

Where: Harris Campus, Library

Details: Join novelist Dr. Beth Kara Dawkins for an insightful discussion about the creative writing process and the journey of bringing stories to life.

“African American Culture, Identity, and Representation in Graphic Novels” with Stephanie Williams

When & Where: Wed., Feb. 7, 9:30–10:30 a.m., Cato Campus, Cato II, Auditorium, Room 020 Wed., Feb. 14, 9:30–10:30 a.m., Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, Room 122 (inside the library) Wed., Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m., Levine Campus, Levine III, Auditorium Wed., Feb. 28, noon–1 p.m., Harper Campus, Harper IV, Room 310 (inside the library)

Details: Stephanie Williams delves into the world of graphic novels, discussing the cultural and social significance of African American representation in this genre.

“Crafting a Narrative for Your Family History” with Rose Parkman

When & Where: Thurs., Feb. 8, 11 a.m.–noon, Central Campus, Parr Center, Library, Room 3220 Thurs., Feb. 15, 1–2 p.m., Harris Campus, Harris I, Auditorium Details: Discover the art of tracing and narrating your family history in this engaging workshop led by Rose Parkman.



“What is it Going to take: African American Arts in Charlotte”

When: Thurs., Feb. 15, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Where: Location (TBD)

Details: A panel discussion featuring Arsena and Jermaine Nakia Lee, moderated by Dr. Corlis Hayes, focusing on the evolution and impact of African American arts in Charlotte.

“REVIVAL!” Exploring the Transcendent Nature of Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” with Dr. Alicia D. Dervin

When: Wed., Feb. 21, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Where: Cato Campus, Cato II, Auditorium (020)

Details: Dr. Alicia D. Dervin offers a deep dive into Alice Walker’s acclaimed novel,”The Color Purple,” exploring its themes of resilience and transcendence.

“A Citizen of No Nation” with photographer/artist Toni Lovejoy

When: Thurs., Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where: Central Campus, Overcash, Tate Hall

Details: A captivating session with photographer/artist Toni Lovejoy, examining themes of identity and belonging through visual art.

These events, sponsored by Central Piedmont Library, Arts and Communication, English, Strategy and Organizational Excellence, and Levine Museum of the New South, promise to offer enriching experiences for all attendees. Join us in celebrating culture, art, and education this February at Central Piedmont Community College.

