Central Piedmont Celebrates National Native American Heritage Month

National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated each year in November. It is a time to celebrate the traditions, languages and stories of Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and affiliated Island communities and ensure their rich histories and contributions continue to thrive with each passing generation.

This November and every month, Central Piedmont Community College celebrates the culture and heritage of these remarkable Americans who deeply enrich the quality and character of our nation.

If you are a Native-identifying student, CPCC would love to hear from you! Please reach out at socialmedia@cpcc.edu.

To learn more, explore the Central Piedmont Library LibGuide for Native American Heritage Month.

