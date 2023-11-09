Central Piedmont Library Hosts “Central Piedmont Reads!”

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the Central Piedmont Library, in partnership with the English department, will host “Central Piedmont Reads!”

These discussions, led by faculty and staff, highlight Native American authors and the culture and history of Native American and Indigenous people.

Read the book, bring your lunch, and join us for a campus discussion session through the month of November:

Central Campus: “Crazy Brave: A Memoir,” by Joy Harjo

“Crazy Brave: A Memoir,” by Joy Harjo Merancas Campus: “Berry Song,” by by Michaela Goade and Gaawin Gindaaswin Ndaawsii; and “I Am Not a Number,” by Jenny Kay Dupuis

“Berry Song,” by by Michaela Goade and Gaawin Gindaaswin Ndaawsii; and “I Am Not a Number,” by Jenny Kay Dupuis Cato Campus: “Dog Flowers: A Memoir, An Archive,” by Danielle Geller

“Dog Flowers: A Memoir, An Archive,” by Danielle Geller Levine Campus: “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

Review the event page for the dates and details of each book discussion, hosted by library staff and English instructors.

MORE >>>