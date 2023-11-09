Charlotte Men’s Soccer Places Two On First Team All-American Athletic Conference

Two Charlotte Men’s Soccer players have been selected to 2023 First Team All-American Conference as announced by the league Wednesday morning (Nov. 8).



Jonathan Nyandjo and Riyon Tori were named First Team All-American Athletic Conference.

JONATHAN NYANDJO | SR. | FORWARD | FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Nyandjo earned first team all-conference honors after starting 13 games and appearing in all 14 for Charlotte this season. The Charlotte, N.C. has been a maestro on the right wing all year, resulting in three goals and four assists.



Nyandjo is coming off, arguably, his best performance of the season against Memphis on Senior Night when he scored the game-winning goal to clinch the No. 2 seed for the Niners in the American Conference Tournament. He finished last week as the Offensive Player of the Week for The American. He also recorded assists in back-to-back games against Elon and Johnson & Wales and had a season-high three points (one goal, one assist) versus South Florida.



Nyandjo has three conference yearly honors in his career, including being named to the Spring 2021 Conference USA All-Freshman team and the 2023 Preseason All-Conference team. In 53 games and 39 starts for the Queen City, Nyandjo has 10 goals and nine assists for a total of 29 points. He is a goal and assist shy this year of tying his season-high for goals (four) and assists (five), which he set in 2022.



RIYON TORI | JR. | MIDFIELDER | FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

In his first season in the Queen City, Tori is a first team all-conference selection after being a mainstay in the midfield. He is the only Niner to start all 14 games this season and has logged at least 60 minutes in every game but one. The Osaka, Japan native is a big reason why Charlotte often owns a large advantage in possession, and his ability to win tackles in the midfield factors into the fact that the Niners’ opponents average only 7.5 shots per game.



The St. John’s transfer also has a pair of assists on the season, coming against UNC Greensboro and Johnson & Wales.

