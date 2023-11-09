Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber Dedicates The Joyce Davis Waddell Center

UNC Charlotte’s Division of Student Affairs is set to receive a remarkable gift from the distinguished alumna, educator, and public servant, Joyce Davis Waddell ’73. Thanks to her heartfelt contribution, a new initiative known as the Student Wellness Support Fund will come to life, aiming to foster the well-being of students. In a touching gesture of appreciation for her generosity towards student health and wellness, UNC Charlotte has chosen to rename its Student Health Center as the Joyce Davis Waddell Center for Student Health and Wellbeing.

A memorable gathering on Sunday, November 5th, saw more than 100 attendees join Joyce Davis Waddell in an official naming ceremony. The event marked the establishment of the Joyce Davis Waddell Student Wellness Support Fund, a testament to her commitment to equipping students with the tools they require to thrive in their lives after graduation.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber expressed profound gratitude, saying, “We are so grateful to Dr. Waddell for her transformative commitment to education and for supporting the health and wellbeing of UNC Charlotte students. Through this generous gift, she is leaving a lasting legacy for current and future students.”

During the ceremony, Waddell was celebrated for her dedication to the city of Charlotte and the citizens of North Carolina. Her gift to the University stands as another example of her unwavering commitment to her principles and ideals.

Teross Young ’93, a member of the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees, praised Waddell’s leadership, not just for her professional achievements, but for her genuine care for others. He highlighted her ability to connect with people on a personal level, noting, “If you have engaged with her, you know her words carry weight, spoken softly, yet resolute and clear. I have had the privilege of working with her, and I can attest to her unwavering dedication, her tireless work ethic, and her ability to inspire those around her.”

Waddell, in turn, expressed her joy in supporting her alma mater as it continues to accommodate its ever-expanding student body. She emphasized the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle within the university, asserting that health, mental well-being, and learning must go hand in hand for students to thrive. Waddell also paid tribute to the institution’s journey from its early days under the leadership of Miss Bonnie Cone to its current Chancellor, Sharon L. Gaber, reflecting on the university’s growth and progress.

MORE >>>