Thursday, October 5, 2023
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Celebrates Tech Week Oct 16-20

CStandard ,

Central Piedmont Community College is celebrating Tech Week Oct. 16-20, with in-person events in a variety of technology topics.

Join in for any (or all!) of these sessions at Central Campus:

  • What the Tech is…Broadcasting: What’s going on, on the Radio
    Monday, Oct. 16 – 1p.m., Center for Arts Technology, Room 101
  • What the Tech is….Hardware: PC Guts and Stuff
    Monday, Oct. 16 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5135 
  • What the Tech is….3D Modeling: 3D, 3D, 3D
    Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1116 
  • What the Tech is…Artificial Intelligence (AI) : AI Wonderland!
    Wednesday, Oct. 18 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1118 
  • What the Tech is…Project Management: Projects, Tasks, and Scrum
    Thursday, Oct. 19 – 1 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5124 
  • What the Tech is…Programming: Coding and more Coding
    Thursday, Oct. 19 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5123
  • What the Tech is…Virtual Reality (VR): We are who, VR!
    Friday, Oct. 20 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1118

MORE >>>