Central Piedmont Celebrates Tech Week Oct 16-20

Central Piedmont Community College is celebrating Tech Week Oct. 16-20, with in-person events in a variety of technology topics.

Join in for any (or all!) of these sessions at Central Campus:

What the Tech is… Broadcasting: What’s going on, on the Radio

Monday, Oct. 16 – 1p.m., Center for Arts Technology, Room 101

What the Tech is…. Hardware: PC Guts and Stuff

Monday, Oct. 16 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5135

What the Tech is…. 3D Modeling: 3D, 3D, 3D

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1116

What the Tech is… Artificial Intelligence (AI) : AI Wonderland!

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1118

What the Tech is… Project Management: Projects, Tasks, and Scrum

Thursday, Oct. 19 – 1 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5124

What the Tech is… Programming: Coding and more Coding

Thursday, Oct. 19 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5123

What the Tech is…Virtual Reality (VR): We are who, VR!

Friday, Oct. 20 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1118

