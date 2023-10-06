Central Piedmont Celebrates Tech Week Oct 16-20
Central Piedmont Community College is celebrating Tech Week Oct. 16-20, with in-person events in a variety of technology topics.
Join in for any (or all!) of these sessions at Central Campus:
- What the Tech is…Broadcasting: What’s going on, on the Radio
Monday, Oct. 16 – 1p.m., Center for Arts Technology, Room 101
- What the Tech is….Hardware: PC Guts and Stuff
Monday, Oct. 16 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5135
- What the Tech is….3D Modeling: 3D, 3D, 3D
Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1116
- What the Tech is…Artificial Intelligence (AI) : AI Wonderland!
Wednesday, Oct. 18 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1118
- What the Tech is…Project Management: Projects, Tasks, and Scrum
Thursday, Oct. 19 – 1 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5124
- What the Tech is…Programming: Coding and more Coding
Thursday, Oct. 19 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 5123
- What the Tech is…Virtual Reality (VR): We are who, VR!
Friday, Oct. 20 – 3 p.m., Levine Technology Building, Room 1118