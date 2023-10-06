JCSU Tyler Bunzey Invites Industry Greats For History of Hip-Hop Fashion

Dr. Tyler Bunzey, assistant professor of Cultural Studies at Johnson C. Smith University, says his courses offer students the unique opportunity to learn from industry greats.

This semester, he’s invited four fashion designers, some of whom have designed for Gucci, P Diddy, King Combs and Kodak Black, to his classrooms via Zoom. They all donated their time for free to inspire students to engage in creativity.

“This is the second time I’ve offered the History of Hip-Hop Fashion course,” he said. “Our students really wanted it, so I did the best I could and managed my network to create a course that would be meaningful to them.”

