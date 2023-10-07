Charlotte Women + Girls Research Alliance Hosts Leadership Café

The Women + Girls Research Alliance, a unit of UNC Charlotte’s urbanCORE, in partnership with the Women’s Intercultural Exchange, will host its second “Taking Space Without Apology: A Women and Girls Leadership Café” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, at UNC Charlotte’s Popp Martin Student Union.

This year’s themes will center on supporting women’s mental health and wellness, economic security and mobility through the lens of equity. The café facilitates partnerships with researchers, community leaders and civic investors that produce data-based transformative outcomes and is open to grassroots community leaders, faculty researchers, civic partners, students, parents, health care providers, teachers and nonprofit leaders.

“Now more than ever, W+GRA remains committed to highlight the mental health and wellness, socio-economic security and mobility concerns impacting women and girls across the Charlotte metropolitan region,” said Michelle Meggs, D.A., executive director of W+GRA.

MORE >>>