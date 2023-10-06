Central Piedmont Seeking Student Speaker For December Commencement

Central Piedmont Community College’s Graduation Committee is now accepting nominations of student graduates to serve as the student speaker at the December 2023 commencement celebration.

Ideally, a candidate would share a pride in their educational journey, a passion for Central Piedmont, and would be willing and able to share their experience and wisdom during the graduation celebration on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Nominations will be accepted until October 31, through the student speaker nomination form.

