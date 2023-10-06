Charlotte Fall Commencement Dec 15 & 16
UNC Charlotte will hold Fall Commencement ceremonies in Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.
Friday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.
College of Arts + Architecture
Belk College of Business
College of Computing and Informatics
College of Health and Human Services
Friday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.
Cato College of Education
The William States Lee College of Engineering
College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
College of Science
Saturday, Dec.16, 10 a.m.
The Graduate School
(all programs for doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates)