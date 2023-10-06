Charlotte Fall Commencement Dec 15 & 16

UNC Charlotte will hold Fall Commencement ceremonies in Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.



Friday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.

College of Arts + Architecture

Belk College of Business

College of Computing and Informatics

College of Health and Human Services

Friday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.

Cato College of Education

The William States Lee College of Engineering

College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

College of Science

Saturday, Dec.16, 10 a.m.

The Graduate School

(all programs for doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates)

