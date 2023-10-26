Central Piedmont Cosmetology Exceeds Breast Cancer Awareness Month Goal

During the month of October, students in Central Piedmont’s cosmetology program have held events to paint pink nail polish and add pink hair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They set a goal to collect at least $500 in donations to support the Susan G. Komen foundation, and they have surpassed their goal!

It’s not too late to visit the City View Center and get your nails done! The donation event continues through Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day.

MORE >>>