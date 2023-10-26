Charlotte Dance And Music Performs African American Ring Shout Nov 3

UNC Charlotte dance and music students will perform African American Ring Shout, a movement and music tradition historically rooted in Africa and created by enslaved people in the Carolinas and Georgia. Still practiced today, Ring Shout is the oldest African American performance tradition. An expression of religious fervor, cultural solidarity, and social resistance, its legacy includes a vast repertoire of Black American music and dance.

Presented at Historic Rosedale, an 1815 house and grounds where enslaved and free African Americans lived and worked on the land, in coordination with its African American Legacy Project, the event will also pay homage to the enslaved persons that labored the land. Guest artist Rosangela Silvestre will perform a piece in honor of the land, Ewe.

This event is FREE, but registration is requested. Please register here.

This project is funded by the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture as part of its New South | Global South initiative.

