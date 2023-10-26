Central Piedmont’s Itala Flores Transforms Dove Gallery Into High Fashion World

Central Piedmont Community College student and Venezuelan artist Itala Flores brings a black tie affair to the Dove gallery as it transforms into a world of high class fashion with her Relexions’ art show. The exhibit is open now, and the reception will be held November 15 at 5 p.m. in Dove Gallery.

Flores uses her meticulous sense of design and creative use of materials to create formal dresses made from recycled materials such as; paper plates and discarded theater tickets. This new exhibition by Flores showcases the best of her sculptural and fashionista abilities.

Where others see refuse Flores see a world full of creative possibilities. In Flores’ hands small bits of discarded paper or forgotten fliers and photographs take on a new life and purpose. No longer scraps, they become part of a larger element, playing a role in the formation of upscale evening dresses.

Flores’ exhibition demonstrates that you do not need the finest, or most expensive materials to create art. Instead through a keen eye and intricate assemblage practices, Flores creates art from readily available materials.

Visit the exhibit:

October 23 – December 7

Central Campus, Parr Center, Dove Gallery

MORE >>>