Charlotte Visionary Doug Hague Makes Leading Academic Data Leaders List

Doug Hague, the visionary leader at the helm of UNC Charlotte’s School of Data Science, has been hailed as a luminary in the world of data-driven exploration and innovation by CDO Magazine. His relentless dedication to creating an ecosystem where data becomes the guiding light on the journey to discovery and advancement has earned him a well-deserved spot on the magazine’s prestigious annual list.

CDO Magazine’s annual compilation is a tribute to those remarkable individuals who stand at the forefront of data leadership within the academic arena. This year, the spotlight shines on those who are nurturing the next wave of data pioneers, and Doug Hague stands tall among them.

As the founding executive director of the School of Data Science in Charlotte, the first institution of its kind in the Carolinas, Doug Hague is responsible for overseeing the school’s vast array of resources and programs. In this pivotal role, he serves as the liaison between the institution and both the UNC Charlotte community and external industry partners, bridging the gap between academia and the real world of data science.

Hague’s impressive credentials include four U.S. patents and over two decades of experience in the global technology landscape. Before joining UNC Charlotte, he held the position of Chief Analytics Officer at Bank of America Merchant Services, where he played a crucial role in implementing robust data governance policies and practices for both internal and external stakeholders. His expertise has extended beyond the financial sector, as he has also acted as an executive advisor to leaders in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and the service sector. In these advisory roles, he has been instrumental in identifying and implementing efficient and effective analytical organizational structures, robust infrastructure, and cutting-edge data platforms.

In a world driven by data, Doug Hague’s visionary leadership is paving the way for a new generation of data leaders and illuminating a path toward unprecedented discovery and progress. His contributions to the field of data science are nothing short of transformative, and his recognition by CDO Magazine is a testament to his exceptional dedication and influence in this ever-evolving realm.

MORE >>>