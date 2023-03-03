Central Piedmont Cosmetology Providing All Services For $5 In March

Central Piedmont Community College Cosmetology at City View is providing all services for only $5 for the month of March.

This offer is extended to all Central Piedmont employees and students. Your employee or student photo ID is required to secure this price.

Graduating students in the Cosmetology Program are completing their portfolios and would love to showcase images of their work including hair, skin and nail services with the support of the Central Piedmont family.

