UNC Charlotte Presents 5th Annual Talking Policy

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Public Policy Ph.D. Program presents the 5th Annual Talking Policy in the Queen City on March 16 at The Dubois Center. Michael Bitzer will give a brief overview of the forty-year redistricting battles in North Carolina. His discussion will focus on what we learned from the results of the 2022 midterm elections and what might be in store for 2023. The Ph.D. program, which has operated for over 20 years, also presents a research poster presentation session at 6pm. to highlight the work of its doctoral students with a light reception.

