Charlotte Hosts Beacon Exhibition At Lambla Gallery March 16

Morgan Kinne’s Beacon tells a story. Or several stories if you like. Buildings naturally speak of contrasts, of opening and closing, revealing and concealing. They penetrate deep into the imagination and stimulate mystery, poetry, beauty and play. Buildings are of course an extension of those who built them, and a house only holds meaning in its reference to humans. Stories lie in the history, labor and structural intelligence of the built environment. And in the end, life really is about stories. Sculptor Morgan Kinne constructs an ambient narrative through installation, sculpture and mixed media works using the building as a mode of communication. Beacon is an invitation to enter the narrative. Or alter it. Or construct your own..

