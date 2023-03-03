UNC Charlotte #1 Producer Of Minority Computer Science Graduates

As enrollment has continuously multiplied over two decades, UNC Charlotte’s College of Computing and Informatics remains strategically focused on making a positive impact on equity in the technology workforce by ensuring the student body reflects the community it serves. This has made the college the No.1 producer of minority computer science graduates in the region, and has earned the college recognition as an example of what is possible when inclusion is an action, not just stated as an initiative.

Bojan Cukic, CCI’s dean, explains the secret to CCI’s tremendous success. “Teams with diverse perspectives are better at finding innovative and creative solutions – and at recognizing bias and promoting equitable outcomes in systems they will be developing as professionals,” he says. “Our students have the opportunity to experience firsthand the diversity that is key to excellent performance.”

