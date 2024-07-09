Central Piedmont Culinary Students Dish Free Samples
Some of Central Piedmont Community College’s culinary students from the Line Cooking Essentials Class, under the guidance of the talented Chef Anwar Cooper, are mastering the art of operating a food truck this semester. They’re excited to share their culinary creations with the community.
- Location: Central Campus, outside the Parr Center
- Time: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. (or until samples run out)
- Days of Service:
- Thu, Jul 11
- Tue, Jul 16
- Thu, Jul 18
Come support Central Piedmont’s culinary students, enjoy delicious free samples, and connect with the Central Piedmont community.