Charlotte’s Riley Felts Earns First Team Academic All-American

Charlotte senior Riley Felts has been named a College Sports Communicators (CSC) First Team Academic All-American, the organization announced earlier this week.

Felts had a banner year both on the track and in the classroom. The fifth-year student from Matthews, N.C. posted 4.00 GPA as an undergraduate major in civil engineering. She also had a 3.90 postgraduate GPA and earned her master’s degree in civil engineering in May while minoring in mathematics and environmental sciences.

Felts adds to her lengthy academic resume, having earned Third Team Academic All-American honors in 2021, in addition to being a three-time CSC Academic All-District selection. This year, she garnered the Provost’s Student-Athlete Academic Achievement Award.

In competition, Felts finished as the national runner-up at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in the pole vault. She owns the school record in the indoor and outdoor pole vault, and represented the Niners at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. Felts is a seven-time individual conference champion and was named the 2024 Southeast Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

