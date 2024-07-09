Charlotte Belk College Of Business Fall 2024 Convocation Events

UNC Charlotte’s New Student Convocation is a day dedicated to welcoming and introducing new undergraduate students to UNC Charlotte and learning what it means to be a 49er. The Belk College’s week of convocation events begin Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. All activities Monday through Friday will include the opportunity to receive a Belk College prize of your choice (limit one per day while supplies last). Prizes include t-shirts, gameday-friendly fanny packs, beanies, magnets, stickers and pens with a phone holder!

Meet College & Campus Resources

Monday, August 19, 2024 | 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Friday building, first floor lobby

As a Belk College student, you will have resources on campus and in the college to support your journey. Join this drop-in tabling event to meet representatives from these offices.

Meet Business Student Organizations

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 | 12:30. – 2:45 p.m. | Truist Reading Room & Faculty/Staff Lounge (Friday 290)

Joining a student organization is a great way to meet people, gain knowledge and learn skills. Drop by the student organization fair to meet Belk College of Business student organizations.

Meet Business Niner Alumni

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | Noon. – 2:45 p.m. | Friday building, first floor lobby

Did you know there are more than 38,000 Belk College alumni? Drop by the first floor lobby to meet alumni who are deeply connected to industries in Charlotte and beyond.

Meet Business Departments

Thursday, August 22, 2024 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Friday building, first floor lobby

Meet faculty from the departments in the Belk College of Business — Economics, Finance, Management, Marketing, the Turner School of Accountancy and Business Information Systems and Operations Management — at this drop-in event. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the majors and undergraduate programs available to you.

Meet Business Niners

Friday, August 23, 2024 | 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Friday building, first floor lobby

MORE >>>