Central Piedmont Fall Graduation Fair Nov 28-30

The Central Piedmont Community College Fall Graduation Fair is happening now! This important event is scheduled from Nov. 28, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2023, and will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

The Graduation Fair is essential for students to participate in the December graduation ceremony. This is where you can pick up your graduation caps and gowns, a significant step towards your big day.

Location Details:

Campus Store

Central Campus, Hall Building, First Floor

1112 Charlottetowne Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204

MORE >>>