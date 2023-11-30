Charlotte 49ers Named All-American Athletic Conference

Charlotte 49ers senior linebacker Demetrius Knight II was named First Team All-American Athletic Conference by the league’s 14 head coaches on Wednesday. Knight, the 49ers leading tackler, ranked second in the AAC in total tackles and third in tackles per game. He highlighted a set of six players that received all-AAC recognition in Charlotte’s first season in the league.

This is the sixth time in program history that Charlotte has had a First Team All-Conference selection.

Graduate student Eyabi Okie Anoma, who led the 49ers in sacks and tackles for loss, was named Second Team All-AAC. Cornerback Dontae Balfour and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green earned Third Team all-AAC honors. Punter Grant Gonya and offensive lineman Kevin Williams received honorable mention.

MORE >>>