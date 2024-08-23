Central Piedmont Gorelick Galleries Featuring New Exhibits

This semester, Central Piedmont’s Gorelick Galleries are brimming with fresh, inspiring art across multiple campuses. Check out these incredible exhibitions and immerse yourself in creativity.

Exhibit Highlights:

Levine Campus, Levine II, Ground Floor:

Fragments by Tina Alberni

Discover captivating pieces that explore the beauty in fragments and pieces.

Cato Campus, Annable Building, 1st Floor:

Intangible Worlds by Marge Moody

Step into surreal landscapes and abstract visions.

(Select pieces also on display in the North Classroom Gorelick Gallery)

Central Campus, North Classroom, 1st Floor:

Archival Photos Reimagined

Witness a creative reimagining of archival photos by Central Piedmont students, alumni, and staff.

MORE >>>