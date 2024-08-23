How To Reach Out To Central Piedmont Counseling Services

Friday, August 23, 2024
As the fall semester kicks off, remember that Central Piedmont’s Counseling Services are here to support your mental and emotional well-being. Whether you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or just need someone to talk to, we’re here to listen and help.

HOW TO REACH OUT:

Call: 704-330-6420

Email: counseling@cpcc.edu

Available Services:

  • Student Support: If you’re a student seeking help, don’t hesitate to reach out!
  • Consultations: Counselors are also available to consult with students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about others.

You don’t have to navigate this semester alone—reach out whenever you need support.

