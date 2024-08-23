How To Reach Out To Central Piedmont Counseling Services

As the fall semester kicks off, remember that Central Piedmont’s Counseling Services are here to support your mental and emotional well-being. Whether you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or just need someone to talk to, we’re here to listen and help.

HOW TO REACH OUT:

Call: 704-330-6420

Email: counseling@cpcc.edu

Available Services:

Student Support: If you’re a student seeking help, don’t hesitate to reach out!

Consultations: Counselors are also available to consult with students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about others.

You don’t have to navigate this semester alone—reach out whenever you need support.

