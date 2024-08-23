How To Reach Out To Central Piedmont Counseling Services
As the fall semester kicks off, remember that Central Piedmont’s Counseling Services are here to support your mental and emotional well-being. Whether you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or just need someone to talk to, we’re here to listen and help.
HOW TO REACH OUT:
Call: 704-330-6420
Email: counseling@cpcc.edu
Available Services:
- Student Support: If you’re a student seeking help, don’t hesitate to reach out!
- Consultations: Counselors are also available to consult with students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about others.
You don’t have to navigate this semester alone—reach out whenever you need support.