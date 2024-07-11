Verbal Gymnastics Featured At Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Convocation

Fri, Aug 30, 2024 | 1pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The College of Arts + Architecture launches the new academic year with a special Convocation gathering featuring Washington, D.C.-based Verbal Gymnastics.

Founded/created by John A. Johnson, Verbal Gymnastics is an interactive theater company where storytelling meets community. Verbal Gymnastics believes that our stories embody who we are, just like DNA. Through live interactive storytelling called Playback Theatre, Verbal Gymnastics and the College of Arts + Architecture community will share stories with one another and birth stronger community connections.

What is Playback Theatre? Playback Theatre is interactive, improvisational theatre that retells audience members’ shared stories through movement, dance, and acting. This is an art form that gives the microphone to the people and honors the “storyteller.”

Post-performance Workshop, 4:30-6:00 pm

For all curious minds and creative spirts…. Verbal Gymnastics will host a 90-minute workshop In Robinson Hall 118 Dance Studio, where participants will have the opportunity to learn a few techniques and skills of Playback theatre. Requirements: comfortable clothes to move in, creativity and an open mind.

