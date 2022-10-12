Central Piedmont Hosts Carolina Voices’ Aca-Pocalypse

Carolina Voices’ Impromptu presents Aca-pocalypse! Come hear what it sounds like when the world ends…. They’ll be singing about the end of the world, the end of times, the end of civilization and the end of love with songs from artists like Bastille and Adele.

October 28 & 29 | 7:30 pm

Central Piedmont Community College | Levine Campus | 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Building 3, Matthews, NC

$10-$35

Founded as the Charlotte Choral Society in 1953 and renamed in 2000, Carolina Voices has been giving voice to the human experience for more than 64 years. Known first and foremost for The Singing Christmas Tree, Carolina Voices has grown from modest beginnings into a choral arts organization embracing three vocal ensembles and performing a variety of music that is unequaled in the Charlotte community.

