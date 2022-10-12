Amazing ACE Award Winners Recognized During Niner Nation Week

The 2022 recipients of the 49er Alumni Campus Employee Award — Sarah Richardson ’13, Allison Sigmon ’08, Kelly Weatherman ’88 and Scott Plunkett ’05, will be recognized during Niner Nation Week at the ACE Awards and Appreciation lunch at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17.

Registration for the lunch is free for alumni campus employees and $10 for all other faculty, staff and guests; the deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11 Attendees will receive complimentary Niner Nation Week swag, a delicious lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. The event is being sponsored by the 49er ACE Network.

