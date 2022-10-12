CPCC Alumna Could Be The Youngest Licensed Female Electrician in NC

If Jahmicah Miller qualifies to sit for and passes the N.C. State Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors (BEEC) exam later this year, she could be the youngest licensed female electrician in the state of North Carolina.

How did Jahmicah accomplish so much within her area of interest in so little time? She took classes through the Rebuilding Opportunities in Construction (ROC) program which boasts a Career & College Promise pathway in construction technologies at Central Piedmont. As a result, she was able to simultaneously graduate from Philip O. Berry High School and complete the ROC program in May 2021 with 49 free college credits and valuable hands-on experience.

“The knowledge I gained through the ROC program gave me the confidence I needed to serve as an apprentice for a Charlotte area electrical contractor after high school graduation,” she explains. “After completing the company’s apprenticeship program in fall 2021, I earned two professional certificates in electrical technology. I decided to return to Central Piedmont – after receiving the Culbertson Endowed Scholarship – to complete my education and obtain my associate degree in electrical system technology. It was a logical next step; the college’s student support system, resources, and instructors are simply extraordinary.”

