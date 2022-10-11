UNC Charlotte Ventureprise Funding The Charlotte Community Capital Access Investment Initiative

A three-year, $300,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to Ventureprise, UNC Charlotte’s innovation and entrepreneurship center, will fund the Charlotte Community Capital Access Investment Initiative, a Ventureprise effort to unlock capital from multiple regional resources. Among CCCAII’s priorities is to recruit 150 angel investors — private investors who finance small business ventures in exchange for equity — from Charlotte’s growing population of high-net-worth individuals.

“With Charlotte ranked in the nation’s top-20 cities for startups and ninth in the world among cities its size for fintech ecosystems, support for CCCAII will continue to drive innovation and help fuel the region’s economy,” said Devin Collins, Ventureprise’s director. “As potential investors realize the value and opportunity for return inherent in Charlotte’s diverse startup environment, the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem will continue to thrive. The collaborative team we’ve assembled is wholly committed to the growth and resilience of innovators and entrepreneurs from around the region.”

