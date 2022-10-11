Charlotte’s Austin Heft Named C-USA Female Cross Country Athlete of the Week

Freshman Austin Heft was named Conference USA Female Cross Country Athlete of the Week. This is the first weekly honor for Heft in her career at Charlotte. Heft is the first female cross country athlete to be named C-USA Female Cross Country Athlete of the Week since Louise Lounes received the honor last season (10/5).

At the Royals XC Challenge, Heft finished with a time of in the 5K and was the top finisher for Charlotte’s women’s team on the afternoon. This performance allowed the Heft to finish ahead of runners from South Carolina, Wake Forest, Davidson, College of Charleston, and UNC Greensboro. This was the second time that Heft found success at the McAlpine Creek Park Cross Country course. On September 23rd Heft ran a great race at the Queens City Invite at McAlpine Creek Park, while also being the top finisher for Charlotte on that day and setting a personal best in the 5K.

MORE >>>