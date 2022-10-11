Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Recruiters Coming To Central Piedmont On Wednesdays In October

Looking for a job? These recruiters will be coming to Central Campus on Wednesdays in October.

DateCompanyLooking for:
Wed, Oct. 12Panera BreadRetail and sandwich/ salad maker positions
Wed, Oct. 19Spoiled Rotten ScholarsLead and assistant teachers, floaters
Wed, Oct. 26Shake ShackTeam members, and shift and restaurant managers
  • Central Campus
  • Parr Center (first floor, Quad side, next to the Information Desk)
  • 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

