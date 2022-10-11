Recruiters Coming To Central Piedmont On Wednesdays In October

Looking for a job? These recruiters will be coming to Central Campus on Wednesdays in October.

Date Company Looking for: Wed, Oct. 12 Panera Bread Retail and sandwich/ salad maker positions Wed, Oct. 19 Spoiled Rotten Scholars Lead and assistant teachers, floaters Wed, Oct. 26 Shake Shack Team members, and shift and restaurant managers

Central Campus

Parr Center (first floor, Quad side, next to the Information Desk)

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

