Recruiters Coming To Central Piedmont On Wednesdays In October
Looking for a job? These recruiters will be coming to Central Campus on Wednesdays in October.
|Date
|Company
|Looking for:
|Wed, Oct. 12
|Panera Bread
|Retail and sandwich/ salad maker positions
|Wed, Oct. 19
|Spoiled Rotten Scholars
|Lead and assistant teachers, floaters
|Wed, Oct. 26
|Shake Shack
|Team members, and shift and restaurant managers
- Central Campus
- Parr Center (first floor, Quad side, next to the Information Desk)
- 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.