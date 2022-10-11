Central Piedmont Accepting Nominations Of Graduates To Be Speaker At December Commencement

Central Piedmont’s Graduation Committee is now accepting nominations of student graduates to serve as the student speaker at the 2022 December commencement celebration. Ideally, nominated students would share a pride in their educational journey, a passion for Central Piedmont, and would be willing and able to share their experience and wisdom during the celebration.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31 through the student speaker nomination form, and interviews and selection will conclude by Wednesday, Nov. 7.

