Queens University Charlotte Alumna Goes To Washington

Linda Goodliffe ’15, MFA ’17 recently had the distinct privilege to rub elbows with senior White House officials at the “Communities in Action: Building a Better North Carolina,” event in Washington, D.C. Hosted in each state by the Biden administration, the event centered around the benefits and impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act for working families in the state of North Carolina.

The half-day forum offered participants the opportunity to speak with senior Biden-Harris Administration officials, as well as representatives from state and local governments.

“It was beyond an honor to be invited,” Goodliffe said. “After speeches from White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff , and others, they asked the press to leave. They then opened the discussion up for us to talk about how recent policies have helped our state and what can be done going forward to help even more.”

MORE >>>