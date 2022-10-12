UNC Charlotte Chancellor Named To Power 100 List

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, a faculty member and several alumni and board members have been named to The Charlotte Business Journal’s inaugural Power 100 list.

The list, released Sept. 30, highlights the leaders who will drive the Charlotte region’s next stage of growth.

Gaber, who ranked No. 6 overall, was the only educational leader named to the top 10. The article notes UNC Charlotte’s “critical role in the region’s economy.”

Gaber described how UNC Charlotte will impact the region over the next two years.

“We’re producing talent, producing research,” Gaber said. “We’re going to continue to say as there are needs, we will continue to produce potential employees for the future. We continue to talk about what else we can do in terms of research studies. We want to partner with businesses.”

