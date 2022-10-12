UNC Charlotte Prof’s Singular Design Invites People Into A Plaza

UNC Charlotte Associate Professor of Architecture Rachel Dickey won the commission to design a plaza in what is now called University Center in Rock Hill, SC. Stephen Turner, retired director of Economic and Urban Development for the city of Rock Hill, and an advisory committee chose Dickey’s design through a Request for Proposals process that drew submissions from across the Southeast.

“Ultimately the team was impressed with Rachel’s concepts,” Turner said. “She built 3-D models and brought them to the interviews. Rachel’s concept was to really activate the space, invite people into the space. I don’t think any of the other proposals had that thought. Everybody loved her design.”

Dickey credits students. “I couldn’t do what I do without the teams of students. It is very much my approach when I take on these projects. If we can find more ways for student employment that is productive to their education, that’s a good thing,” Dickey said.

