Charlotte Redshirt Named Conference USA Male Cross Country Athlete of the Week

On Tuesday, redshirt junior Finnegan McBride was named Conference USA Male Cross Country Athlete of the Week. This is the first time in McBride’s career that he was named C-USA Male Cross Country Athlete of the Week. McBride is the second Charlotte male cross country athlete to receive this honor this year.

On Friday at the Royals XC Challenge, McBride finished in the top-25 in a large field of over 270 runners. McBride’s time of 25:05.6 and top-25 finish were his best on the season and his best performance at the cross country course at McAlpine Creek Park in his Charlotte career. McBride’s performance was key to Charlotte’s top-10 finish at the Royals XC Challenge.

