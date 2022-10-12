Central Piedmont Students Can Participate In Survey And Win Free Stuff

Central Piedmont Community College is seeking students to help plan for the future building and space needs of Central Piedmont campuses. Students who participate in the survey about Central Piedmont’s long-term facilities plan can win one of several $100 Amazon gift cards.

The quick survey can be taken in-person or online. Students that participate in-person will receive free healthy snacks, giveaways, and can choose to enter the gift card drawing. Taking the online survey, students can enter the drawing for a chance to win a gift card, before the survey closes on Friday, October 21.

Stop by to take the survey in-person when the survey team visits your campus:

Monday, October 17:

Central Campus- 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Merancas Campus- 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18:

Harris Campus- 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Harper Campus- 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19:

Levine Campus- 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cato Campus – 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

MORE >>>