Hundreds Witness How Family Oriented JC Smith University Is At Open House

Nearly 375 prospective future Golden Bulls and their families made their way to Brayboy Gymnasium for Open House at Johnson C. Smith University.

After receiving a true JCSU welcome, students were invited to visit informational booths, participate in challenges and watch performances by the IIOS Drumline, Luv-A-Bulls cheer team, Blue Satin, the Untouchabulls and the University concert choir.

“This event always brings out prospective students,” said JCSU’s new Director of Admissions Dr. Hamilton Raymond. “I love to show these students what we can offer by getting them information about JCSU and getting them to see how family oriented we are. That’s something that sells itself in a sense, so we’re always excited to have them on campus.”

“The business community here wants to hire you,” President Clarence D. Armbrister told the excited prospects. “There is no reason, if you come to Johnson C. Smith University that you won’t leave, if you want, with a job at any corporation here in Charlotte.”

