UNC Charlotte Students Chosen For All-In-One Conference

Nine UNC Charlotte students, including singers, dancers, and actors, have been chosen to attend the All-In-One (A1) Conference, where they will attend classes and workshops, meet with industry professionals, and audition for top casting agents and producers for summer stock theatre, cruise lines, and more. The conference will be held January 13-16, 2023, at The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Students Carly Helms, Sam Pomerantz, Aryana Figueroa, Thea Bowers, Sarah Freeman, Logan Pavia, Anthony Neal, Jeanine Diaz, and Haley Haimes were selected through a rigorous audition process held on campus by A1 representatives.

“We are extremely proud of how well the students represented the performing arts departments and the Musical Theatre Certificate,” said Dr. Sequina DuBose, assistant professor of voice and co-director with Laura Waringer of the Musical Theatre Certificate Program. “The reps from A1 were blown away by our students’ talents!”

