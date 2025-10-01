Central Piedmont Hosts Résumé Review Session For Job-Seeking Students Oct. 7
Tue., Oct. 7, 1–3 p.m.
Central Campus — Parr Center, Room 0060
Students are invited to drop in for a résumé review session hosted by Central Piedmont Career Services and the Office of Mentoring and Coaching. Whether you’re building your first résumé or refining an existing one, this is a relaxed, no-pressure opportunity to get helpful feedback directly from employers.
What to expect:
- Bring a printed copy of your résumé
- Get personalized tips to strengthen your résumé
- Ask questions about formatting, content, and presentation
- Meet employers from a variety of industries, including:
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Horticulture
- Construction management
- Trades
- Education
- Customer service
- Business
- Transportation
This event is open to all students and designed to help you feel more confident about your résumé before applying for jobs or internships.