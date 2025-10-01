Central Piedmont Hosts Résumé Review Session For Job-Seeking Students Oct. 7

Tue., Oct. 7, 1–3 p.m.

Central Campus — Parr Center, Room 0060

Students are invited to drop in for a résumé review session hosted by Central Piedmont Career Services and the Office of Mentoring and Coaching. Whether you’re building your first résumé or refining an existing one, this is a relaxed, no-pressure opportunity to get helpful feedback directly from employers.

What to expect:

Bring a printed copy of your résumé

Get personalized tips to strengthen your résumé

Ask questions about formatting, content, and presentation

Meet employers from a variety of industries, including: Healthcare Hospitality Horticulture Construction management Trades Education Customer service Business Transportation



This event is open to all students and designed to help you feel more confident about your résumé before applying for jobs or internships.

