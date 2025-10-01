Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Central Piedmont Hosts Résumé Review Session For Job-Seeking Students Oct. 7

Tue., Oct. 7, 1–3 p.m. 
Central Campus — Parr Center, Room 0060 

Students are invited to drop in for a résumé review session hosted by Central Piedmont Career Services and the Office of Mentoring and Coaching. Whether you’re building your first résumé or refining an existing one, this is a relaxed, no-pressure opportunity to get helpful feedback directly from employers. 

What to expect: 

  • Bring a printed copy of your résumé 
  • Get personalized tips to strengthen your résumé 
  • Ask questions about formatting, content, and presentation 
  • Meet employers from a variety of industries, including:
    • Healthcare 
    • Hospitality 
    • Horticulture 
    • Construction management 
    • Trades 
    • Education 
    • Customer service 
    • Business 
    • Transportation 

This event is open to all students and designed to help you feel more confident about your résumé before applying for jobs or internships. 

