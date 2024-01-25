Central Piedmont Hosts Special FAFSA Day Jan 27

Central Piedmont Community College is excited to announce an invaluable opportunity for its students and their parents. We are hosting a special FAFSA Day, in collaboration with the College Foundation of North Carolina, designed to provide crucial assistance in securing your financial aid. Here’s what you need to know:

Event Overview

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Levine Campus, Levine Building 1, Room 2100

About the Event

This event is an excellent chance for one-on-one or small group support in completing your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

We welcome all Central Piedmont students and their parents to register for this free event.

Our expert team from the Financial Aid Department, in collaboration with the College Foundation of North Carolina, will be there to guide you through the process.

Preparation for the Event

If you still need to, please create your StudentAid.gov Account (formerly FSA ID) before the event. This will ensure a smooth and quick login process, allowing you to submit your FAFSA efficiently at the event.

(formerly FSA ID) before the event. This will ensure a smooth and quick login process, allowing you to submit your FAFSA efficiently at the event. We recommend using this handy cheat sheet to keep your account information organized.

What to Bring for FAFSA Completion

Bringing the necessary items will expedite the completion of your FAFSA. Make sure to have all your required documents ready for the event.

Central Piedmont is committed to helping you navigate your educational journey. This FAFSA Day is a step towards ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder your academic aspirations. We look forward to seeing you there and assisting you in unlocking the doors to your future!

