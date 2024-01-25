Charlotte Star Joyasia Smith Named Track Athlete Of The Week

Following a record-setting performance in the women’s 200m, Charlotte sophomore Joyasia Smith has been named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Smith placed second in the women’s 200m invite at the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, finishing with a time of 23:46. That mark stands as the second-best in school history, trailing only Shareese Woods’ record-setting run in 2007. It is also the best time in The American this season and 12th-best in the nation.

In addition, Smith anchored the 4x400m relay invite that finished first with a time of 3:45.71, alongside teammates Ya-Sha-Rah Brathwaite , Khia Holloway , and Aniya Matthews . That time is ranked third in The American this indoor season.

The performance was part of a record-setting weekend that saw the Niners’ track and field squad post eight top-10 all-time performances.

