Vernelle A. A. Noel SoA Lecture At Charlotte Feb 7

February 7, 2024 – 2:00 PM

Boardman Auditorium/Storrs 110

Vernelle A. A. Noel, Ph.D. is a computational design scholar, architect, artist, and Director of the Situated Computation + Design Lab. Currently an Assistant Professor in the Schools of Architecture and Interactive Computing at Carnegie Mellon University, she investigates traditional and digital practices, interdisciplinary creativity, and their intersections with society. Dr. Noel builds new expressions, tools, and methodologies to explore social, cultural, and political aspects of making, computational design, and emerging technology for new social and technical reconfigurations of design practice, pedagogy, and publics. Her work is thoroughly interdisciplinary with training in design computation; architecture; science, technology, and society (sts) studies; media arts, and sciences.

Dr. Noel’s work has been supported by the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts, the Mozilla Foundation, and ideas2innovation (i2i), among others. Her TEDx Talk is titled, “The Power of Making: Craft, Computation, and Carnival.” She is a recipient of the 2021 DigitalFUTURESYoung Award for exceptional research and scholarship in the field of critical computational design. Vernelle has been a Visiting Professor at the University of Stuttgart, faculty at the University of Florida, instructor and Visiting Fellow at Penn State University, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the Singapore University of Technology & Design. She was a Keynote Speaker at ACADIA 2020, and has been featured on Madame Architect.

Vernelle holds a Ph.D. in Architecture (Design Computing) from the Pennsylvania State University; a Masters of Science in Architecture Studies from MIT (Design Computation); a Bachelor of Architecture from Howard University; and a Diploma in Civil Engineering from the John S. Donaldson Technical Institute (University of Trinidad & Tobago). She has practiced as an architect in the USA, India, and Trinidad & Tobago and is the founder, creator, and editor of Architecture Caribbean, an online platform that showcased and promoted design by Caribbean nationals. Noel has served on the Board of ACADIA since 2021.

