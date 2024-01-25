Charlotte Welcomes Renowned Literary Expert As First Spangler Distinguished Professor

In a significant move to enhance its educational offerings, the UNC Charlotte Cato College of Education at the University of North Carolina has welcomed Kelly Cartwright as the first Spangler Distinguished Professor of Early Child Literacy. Cartwright, a leading expert in the field, joins the University with a rich background in psychology, neuroscience, and teacher preparation.

Prior to this prestigious appointment, Cartwright was a notable figure at Christopher Newport University in Virginia. There, she held the position of professor and was instrumental in directing the Reading, Executive Function, and Development Lab. Her role also extended to contributing to the Center for Education Research and Policy, marking her as a key figure in literacy education.

In discussing the complexity of reading, Cartwright emphasizes a common misconception. “Reading is often framed as a simple process, a view that is compounded by the fact that reading often feels simple for many educators who got into the profession because they love reading and likely learned to read easily,” she said. Cartwright highlights the intricate nature of reading, explaining that it “requires the brain to orchestrate many, many processes simultaneously,” a phenomenon often overlooked in early education.

Her significant contributions to literacy are evident in her groundbreaking book, “Executive Skills and Reading Comprehension: A Guide for Educators,” which is considered a pivotal work in the field. Cartwright’s impressive resume includes her service on the Board of Directors of the Literacy Research Association and her time as a visiting research fellow at the University of Oxford. Her commitment to improving literacy extends to building sustainable partnerships with K-12 teachers across the country, focusing on enhancing reading outcomes for students facing challenges.

Malcolm Butler, the dean of the Cato College of Education, praised Cartwright’s appointment. “Dr. Cartwright is a trailblazer in the field of early literacy, and her impact has been profound,” he stated. “Her extensive experience in neuroscience, teacher preparation and literacy research aligns seamlessly with our mission to foster excellence in education.”

The establishment of the C.D. Spangler Distinguished Professorship of Early Child Literacy at the University and three other North Carolina universities was made possible through an $8 million gift from the C.D. Spangler Foundation. This initiative underscores a commitment to advancing reading proficiency in North Carolina’s youngest learners, a goal that Cartwright is well-equipped to champion.

