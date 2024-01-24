Queens University Charlotte Announces Sponsor Of Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year Event

Queens University of Charlotte is pleased to announce that Bank of America will be the presenting sponsor of its Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year event honoring Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College, on March 7, 2024.

“We are deeply grateful to Kieth Cockrell and Bank of America for supporting Queens and celebrating the remarkable achievements of Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer with us,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo. “Through the years, Bank of America has repeatedly demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the advancement of female business leaders throughout their global business portfolio, evident by the fact that two Bank of America alumnae have been honored with the Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year award since the event’s inception nearly 40 years ago. From classrooms to boardrooms, together we’re proving that education and mentorship unlock the boundless potential of women in business and that innovation happens when diverse voices are amplified and celebrated.”

Now in its 38th year, this event celebrates female leaders who have made significant contributions to the Charlotte region through outstanding leadership and achievement.

“Charlotte’s higher education partners are growing a strong pipeline of next generation leaders and we are pleased to support Queens University and this important event recognizing and celebrating Dr. Deitemeyer who is an incredible leader for Central Piedmont and for our entire region,” said Kieth Cockrell, President of Bank of America Charlotte. “Bank of America is a steadfast supporter of the leaders and organizations who champion workforce development, and we applaud Dr. Deitemeyer for providing opportunities to local residents and partnering with others to bring innovative programs to help individuals succeed.”

Bank of America’s investment and support for women is evidenced by a strong representation at all levels of the organization — women make up 33 percent of the bank’s board of directors and its management team includes seven women leaders. The bank’s global workforce is 50 percent women, which mirrors the communities where they live and work. In addition, Bank of America has provided nearly one million hours of training and mentoring to women from more than 145 countries, enabling more than 128,000 women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

In recent years, the distinction of being named Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year has been given to prominent figures in the Charlotte community including Diane Morais, President of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ally Bank; Tanya S. Blackmon, former Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Officer for Novant Health; Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County Manager; Peggy Brookhouse, former President of Luquire George Andrews (LGA); and Carol Lovin, Executive Vice President and System Chief of Staff for Atrium Health.

To find out more about the luncheon and previous winners go to: https://www.queens.edu/attend/charlotte-businesswoman-of-the-year/

