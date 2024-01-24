Central Piedmont Provides Student Coaching Through TRIO SSS

Central Piedmont Community College offers TRIO Student Support Services (TRIO SSS), a federally funded program providing students with:

academic and career coaching

tutoring

financial literacy education

transfer assistance

college tours

cultural excursions

TRIO SSS Scholar Shania Johnson says, “I’ve had the opportunity to build connections with other TRIO SSS scholars, develop my academic and personal goals, and enjoy outings to UNCC and Breakout Charlotte. TRIO SSS provides flexibility, allowing students to choose the activities to participate in while offering virtual opportunities.”

Visit TRIO SSS to apply or stop by Central Campus, Central High Building, Room 322.

Interested in joining? Attend one of our upcoming virtual information sessions. The next session is scheduled for Mon., Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.

