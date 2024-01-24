Charlotte’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Nurtures Minorities In Summit

In a dynamic collaboration aimed at fostering economic mobility in Charlotte, UNC Charlotte’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Hornets Innovation Summit. This event, presented by Bank of America, is entering its fourth year and continues to draw attention for its commitment to nurturing minority entrepreneurs.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment is now welcoming applications for the summit until January 31. All entrants will gain access to an exclusive ‘Investor Ready’ training workshop, hosted by CEI. The workshop is designed to sharpen skills in areas like business pitch preparation and customer discovery. Additionally, finalists will receive the opportunity for a live mentoring session to fine-tune their presentation skills.

Krista Saral, CEI Executive Director, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration: “CEI is honored to bring our expertise to this important summit, drawing on what we have learned through our extensive work with students, faculty and community innovators. Our center focuses on research-driven solutions to complex issues and in developing infrastructure that enables entrepreneurs to flourish.”

Situated within the Belk College of Business, CEI extends its services to both the university and the broader community, emphasizing research and programs in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Hornets Innovation Summit is particularly focused on supporting minority businesses. Eligible businesses should be at least 51% operated and controlled by minority group members, located within 150 miles of Spectrum Center, and stand a chance to win a $15,000 investment from the Charlotte Hornets.

Applications can be submitted at hornets.com/innovationsummit until the end-of-January deadline. Following a public voting process and an internal committee review, finalists will be selected to present their pitches live at the Spectrum Center in March.

Betsy Mack, Hornets Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, highlighted the summit’s impact: “The Innovation Summit is one of our favorite annual initiatives, and we’re thrilled to again be working with Bank of America to provide social and financial capital to minority entrepreneurs and businesses within our community. We’ve met some incredible people doing very impressive work over the past three years, and we are proud to play a small part in their business journey. We look forward to seeing this year’s pitches and meeting more incredible entrepreneurs.”

Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte, also reiterated their commitment: “We are honored to again partner with the Charlotte Hornets on this significant initiative supporting the economic progress of minority-led small business owners across our community. Both organizations are deeply committed to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity, and the Innovation Summit is just one way we’re creating impact in the community.”

Previous winners have notably benefited from the summit. 2022 winner Elizabeth Escobar, a Charlotte alumnus, experienced a surge in her bilingual job platform’s subscribers and established several new partnerships. Kevin Gatlin, 2023’s recipient, saw a significant uptick in sales for his innovative children’s bedsheet and slumber bag business after winning the competition.

This year marks the third consecutive partnership between Bank of America and the Hornets Innovation Summit, a venture that stems from HSE’s Social Justice Platform, initiated in 2021.

