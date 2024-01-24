Steve Sabol And NATO’s Future At Charlotte Feb 13

Steve Sabol, professor of history, will provide historical background about NATO from 1992 to the present to generate discussion about NATO’s continuing role for Europe’s defense, its past and current mission and possible steps to maintain a viable future, in NATO’s Future lecture on Feb. 13.

The Great Decisions lecture series, a national program of the Foreign Policy Association, gives citizens the opportunity to meet, discuss and learn about some of the issues facing the world.

Five lectures will be held in a hybrid format between Jan. 31 and Feb. 28; the talks will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The in-person lectures will be held at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, Room 201.

The Office of International Programs at UNC Charlotte coordinates an annual local community lecture series. The Charlotte Great Decisions Lecture Series consists of five weekly sessions and is an opportunity for citizens to meet, discuss and learn about some of the issues facing our world. Each week, a local expert from nearby colleges and universities provides additional perspective on the topic of interest and answers questions regarding the information presented in the Briefing Book and through the lecture.

The 2024 sessions will offer a hybrid model, offering in person and virtual options for each lecture. Please see questions below for more information. Based on your preference, we will email you additional information regarding access to the session.

If you are attending in person we ask that you register by noon of the day you plan to attend, to ensure we send you vital information regarding parking and arrival.

If you are attending virtually, we ask that you register at least 48 hours in advance to ensure you receive the link to access the lecture.

For more information, please contact globaleducation@uncc.edu.

MORE >>>